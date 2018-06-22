APN - Diagnosing Memory Leaks and Crashes in Complex TestStand Applications

Explore the processes and tools, such as crash dumps and WinDbg, you can use to determine the root causes of memory leaks, crashes, and hangs in your complex applications based on TestStand. These applications mix a variety of components, such as drivers, instrument control, and UIs, from multiple sources and are built with various tools like TestStand and LabVIEW.

• Learn about a scientific approach to debugging unexpected crashes, hangs, and memory leaks

• Use NI tools and third-party tools to analyze the source of failures in your test sequences

• Learn how to take a look into crash dump files to better understand the inner workings of a process during the time of a failure