NI Alliance Partner Network Webcast—Offer Your Customers Big Data Solutions with the Data Management Software Suite
Publish Date: Feb 1, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
At NIWeek 2017, NI released the Data Management Software Suite, an enterprise software solution that builds upon DIAdem by providing tools for a complete workflow for standardizing data across teams, mining it for useful information, transforming it through automated analysis, and delivering reports with valuable insight. Learn how this suite of software enables you to capture valuable Big Data business from your existing customers.
View Now (watch)
- 42 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
- Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker to view this content.