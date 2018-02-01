NI Alliance Partner Network Webcast—Offer Your Customers Big Data Solutions with the Data Management Software Suite

At NIWeek 2017, NI released the Data Management Software Suite, an enterprise software solution that builds upon DIAdem by providing tools for a complete workflow for standardizing data across teams, mining it for useful information, transforming it through automated analysis, and delivering reports with valuable insight. Learn how this suite of software enables you to capture valuable Big Data business from your existing customers.

Builds upon DIAdem, standardizing data across teams in a complete workflow

Mining it for useful information

Transforming it through automated analysis

Delivering reports with valuable insight