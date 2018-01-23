First Look: The Newest Version of LabVIEW NXG

Join other technical leaders and get an exclusive live look at the newest version of LabVIEW NXG! NI product specialists will demonstrate the latest features regarding hardware configuration, improved methods for sharing and distributing code, and Web VI capabilities to view your test and measurement results from anywhere.

Available only to a select audience, this is your opportunity to view demos, have live conversations with NI engineers, and become the next LabVIEW NXGenius. As an attendee, you can also set up follow-up discussions with R&D to review additional product details.