Real-World Tips for Synchronizing Distributed DAQ Systems

Overview

As your DAQ application becomes more distributed, factors like distance, topology, and bandwidth can make synchronization more challenging to implement. Discover when to use signal-based versus time-based synchronization, the performance you can expect from specific technologies, and ways to avoid common pitfalls when integrating distributed systems

