Keynote: Keeping Pace with Automotive Technology
Overview
As vehicles move toward autonomy, the complexity of the technology being integrated into them is accelerating at an incredible pace. To meet external safety and customer demands and internal time-to-market and cost pressures, you need a platform able to fully emulate and test ADAS, V2X, infotainment, powertrain, and body and chassis hardware and software as integrated systems instead of just discreet subsystems. In this session, you will learn how using an open, software-centric platform-based approach can future-proof your test systems and increase your test coverage.
Who Should Attend?
This webinar is intended for automotive test managers and engineers who need to test new and rapidly changing technology.
View Now (watch)
- 19 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
Next Steps
