Getting Started With the NI Single-Board RIO GPIC: Video & Example Code
Publish Date: Jul 22, 2019
Overview
In this video NI Systems Engineer Ben Black introduces GPIC example software and code for three phase inverter control using the NI Single-Board RIO General Purpose Inverter Controller (GPIC) and field oriented control techniques. In this example, field-oriented control with real and imaginary voltage set points and sine-triangle pulse width modulation (PWM) is used.
Next Steps
Download corresponding example code and development tools.
Learn more about the NI Single-Board RIO GPIC
Visit the Power Developer Community