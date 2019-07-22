Getting Started With the NI Single-Board RIO GPIC: Video & Example Code

Overview

In this video NI Systems Engineer Ben Black introduces GPIC example software and code for three phase inverter control using the NI Single-Board RIO General Purpose Inverter Controller (GPIC) and field oriented control techniques. In this example, field-oriented control with real and imaginary voltage set points and sine-triangle pulse width modulation (PWM) is used.

Next Steps

Download corresponding example code and development tools.

Learn more about the NI Single-Board RIO GPIC

Visit the Power Developer Community

 

