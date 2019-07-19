Hands-On Approach to Teaching Automated Measurements

Teach students the full signal chain using the NI Automated Measurements board. Students will get to examine the physical phenomena of a sensor as it produces a current or voltage based on an external influence. They will be challenged to design and simulate the proper conditioning circuitry to make the sensor signal readable and incorporate amplifiers and filters to prepare it to be read by an embedded controller. Students will get a hands-on understanding of signal processing and noise considerations and they will be encouraged to dig deeper into signal conditioning through integrating custom sensors with the board.