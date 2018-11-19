From Learning Power Electronics Theory to Building Real Regulators

Power electronics has been and will continue to be vital in the everyday lives of people around the world, but are your students prepared to keep up with the speed of innovation in electric vehicles or renewable energy?

Ayesha Mayhugh, manager of university products at Texas Instruments, believes we can teach complex power electronics topics by breaking them out into fundamental building blocks. This hands-on approach builds up to each complex topic. Learn how to rapidly implement new laboratories, apply coursework to authentic problems, and support engineers that will drive our future with NI and Texas Instruments.