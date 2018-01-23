LabVIEW NXG Web Module
Publish Date: Jan 23, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
The LabVIEW NXG Web Module expands LabVIEW systems engineering software so you can create engineering user interfaces (UIs) that run in any modern web browser without plug-ins or installers. You can use the LabVIEW NXG Web Module to quickly visualize data from distributed systems through drag-and-drop engineering widgets, intuitive communication mechanisms, and secure hosting, all based on industry-standard technologies.