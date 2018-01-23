LabVIEW NXG Web Module

Publish Date: Jan 23, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review

Overview

The LabVIEW NXG Web Module expands LabVIEW systems engineering software so you can create engineering user interfaces (UIs) that run in any modern web browser without plug-ins or installers. You can use the LabVIEW NXG Web Module to quickly visualize data from distributed systems through drag-and-drop engineering widgets, intuitive communication mechanisms, and secure hosting, all based on industry-standard technologies.  

View Now (watch)

Next Steps

View Purchase Details 

Download Evaluation

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit