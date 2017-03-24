The Importance of Testbeds for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Overview

NI is involved in several Industrial Internet Consortium testbeds. Testbeds are a critical component for validating new IIoT technologies and solutions. They enable innovation and collaboration amongst domain experts and provide practical and actionable proof points upon which the IIoT can continue to be built.  

