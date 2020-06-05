Installing Software to Offline NI Linux Real-Time Targets

This tutorial covers the process to install software to an offline NI Linux Real-Time target using the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support bundle.

The offline support bundle contains a package repository of all the packages located on the ni.com feed specific to the user-specified release version. The software package repository installer and offline installation support allows you to install software packages onto your Linux Real-Time targets when the target and host PC are in a secure environment that cannot access ni.com.

The offline support bundle contains all packages available on ni.com and uses Linux’s package-based system to install software to the target. The support files allow the host PC to act as a server from which the target retrieves its packages.

1. Install NI Software

Note: If using an offline host PC to connect to your offline target, please also refer to Installing an NI Product Package on an Offline Machine.

Install the latest version of NI Package Manager on your host PC. Launch NI Package Manager. Search for and install System Configuration and NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support . After the package repository and offline installation support successfully installs to the host PC, close the success dialog .

2. Install Third Party Feed

If you are using third party drivers, follow these steps to download and install the files to the host PC. Since the target cannot access the internet to fetch the packages, the third-party drivers feed content must be installed in a location on the host PC that MAX uses to serve the packages to the target. If you are not using third party drivers, skip to the next section.

Open http://download.ni.com/ni-linux-rt/feeds/2020/ni-third-party in a browser. Download all the files on the feed and install them in a new folder inside c:\Program Files\National Instruments\RT Feeds\20.0.0\.

For example, c:\Program Files\National Instruments\RT Feeds\20.0.0\3rd-party-driver-feed.

Note: Some web browsers add a .txt extension to files that have no extensions. Make sure the copied file names match the names on the feed, especially the extension-less "Packages” file.

Figure 1 Example of a Third-Party Driver feed

3. Install Software on Linux Real-Time Target

Launch NI MAX. Expand Remote Systems and navigate to the desired target. Expand the target. Right click and select Add/Remove Software.

Figure 2 Add/Remove Software option to click

If using a new/formatted device, select the Base system image you want to use on the target and click OK. A base system image contains the operating system and components to manage NI software through feeds located on ni.com or a user-specified location.

Note: The most recent base system image is selected by default. If you do not want to use a base system image to manage the software on your target, you can install a software set from the Legacy Installation section.

Figure 3 Most recent Base System Image selected

You may be required to format the target after you select a new base system image. If formatting is required, click Format when prompted. Once formatted, select the programming environment to use on the target and click Next.

Figure 4 Programming Environment selection

Select Allow the target to retrieve packages from feeds hosted on this computer and click OK. You may need to select another port if the preselected port is unavailable.

Note: The look of the page will be different if your host PC is online or offline. See Figures 5 and 6 to see the difference.

Figure 5 Online Host PC – Retrieve Packages

Figure 6 Offline Host PC – Retrieve Packages

Click Yes to allow the NI RT Feed Server to open a port in the firewall. Choose the packages you want to install on the target and click Review. Packages are preselected based on the target's base system image and programming environment.

Figure 7 Choosing packages to install

Review the packages you selected for installation and click Continue to retrieve the packages from the host PC and install them onto the target.

Figure 8 Review packages that will be installed

After installation is complete, click Close to dismiss the success dialog.

Figure 9 Success screen after installation on target

The installed packages now appear in the target's Software section.

Figure 10 Confirmation of software installed on target

