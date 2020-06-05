Installing Software to Offline NI Linux Real-Time Targets

1. Install NI Software
Note: If using an offline host PC to connect to your offline target, please also refer to Installing an NI Product Package on an Offline Machine.
- Install the latest version of NI Package Manager on your host PC.
- Launch NI Package Manager.
- Search for and install System Configuration and NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support .
- After the package repository and offline installation support successfully installs to the host PC, close the success dialog .
2. Install Third Party Feed
If you are using third party drivers, follow these steps to download and install the files to the host PC. Since the target cannot access the internet to fetch the packages, the third-party drivers feed content must be installed in a location on the host PC that MAX uses to serve the packages to the target. If you are not using third party drivers, skip to the next section.
- Open http://download.ni.com/ni-linux-rt/feeds/2020/ni-third-party in a browser.
- Download all the files on the feed and install them in a new folder inside c:\Program Files\National Instruments\RT Feeds\20.0.0\.
For example, c:\Program Files\National Instruments\RT Feeds\20.0.0\3rd-party-driver-feed.
Note: Some web browsers add a .txt extension to files that have no extensions. Make sure the copied file names match the names on the feed, especially the extension-less "Packages” file.
Figure 1 Example of a Third-Party Driver feed
3. Install Software on Linux Real-Time Target
- Launch NI MAX.
- Expand Remote Systems and navigate to the desired target.
- Expand the target. Right click and select Add/Remove Software.
Figure 2 Add/Remove Software option to click
- If using a new/formatted device, select the Base system image you want to use on the target and click OK. A base system image contains the operating system and components to manage NI software through feeds located on ni.com or a user-specified location.
Note: The most recent base system image is selected by default. If you do not want to use a base system image to manage the software on your target, you can install a software set from the Legacy Installation section.
Figure 3 Most recent Base System Image selected
- You may be required to format the target after you select a new base system image. If formatting is required, click Format when prompted.
- Once formatted, select the programming environment to use on the target and click Next.
Figure 4 Programming Environment selection
- Select Allow the target to retrieve packages from feeds hosted on this computer and click OK. You may need to select another port if the preselected port is unavailable.
Note: The look of the page will be different if your host PC is online or offline. See Figures 5 and 6 to see the difference.
Figure 5 Online Host PC – Retrieve Packages
Figure 6 Offline Host PC – Retrieve Packages
- Click Yes to allow the NI RT Feed Server to open a port in the firewall.
- Choose the packages you want to install on the target and click Review. Packages are preselected based on the target's base system image and programming environment.
Figure 7 Choosing packages to install
- Review the packages you selected for installation and click Continue to retrieve the packages from the host PC and install them onto the target.
Figure 8 Review packages that will be installed
- After installation is complete, click Close to dismiss the success dialog.
Figure 9 Success screen after installation on target
The installed packages now appear in the target's Software section.
Figure 10 Confirmation of software installed on target