Download & Manage LabVIEW Add-ons with VI Package Manager (VIPM)

The LabVIEW Tools Network and VI Package Manager (VIPM) make it easy to browse, download & manage LabVIEW Add-ons. VI Package Manager is the recommended method to download and manage your LabVIEW Add-ons and gives you instant access to the Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network.

1. Browse and Download LabVIEW Add-ons*



Before installing please note: if you don’t have LabVIEW 2009 or later, download and install the LabVIEW 2009 Run-Time Engine.

Download and Install VI Package Manager (VIPM)

Note: skip to the next step if you already have VI Package Manager 2010 installed

Download VIPM here





Find Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network

The LabVIEW Tools Network is the place to browse NI Toolkits and 3rd party LabVIEW Add-ons.





Download Add-ons with VI Package Manager

Once you find an add-on on the Tools Network, click on the download button to automatically download and install the add-on directly into LabVIEW using VI Package Manager.*





2. Manage LabVIEW Add-ons

VI Package Manager allows you to easily manage your LabVIEW Add-ons:

View Installed Add-ons

Installed Add-ons are indicated by a LabVIEW glyph next to the Add-on.





Install Add-ons to Multiple LabVIEW Versions

VI Package Manager allows you to install add-ons to all of the LabVIEW versions you have on your computer.





Install Updates to Add-ons

Add-ons that have an update will be indicated by a glyph next to the Add-on. When an update is available, you can install it directly from VI Package Manager.





Uninstall Add-ons

You can remove and uninstall LabVIEW Add-ons if you no longer need them directly from VI Package Manager





*Note: Some Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network do not use VI Package Manager. Download and install these Add-ons manually.

3. Additional Resources