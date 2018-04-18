Download & Manage LabVIEW Add-ons with VI Package Manager (VIPM)

Publish Date: Apr 18, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print | Submit your review

Overview

The LabVIEW Tools Network and VI Package Manager (VIPM) make it easy to browse, download & manage LabVIEW Add-ons. VI Package Manager is the recommended method to download and manage your LabVIEW Add-ons and gives you instant access to the Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network.

Table of Contents

  1. Browse and Download LabVIEW Add-ons*
  2. Manage LabVIEW Add-ons
  3. Additional Resources

1. Browse and Download LabVIEW Add-ons*


Before installing please note: if you don’t have LabVIEW 2009 or later, download and install the LabVIEW 2009 Run-Time Engine.

 

Download and Install VI Package Manager (VIPM)

Note: skip to the next step if you already have VI Package Manager 2010 installed

Download VIPM here

Find Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network

The LabVIEW Tools Network is the place to browse NI Toolkits and 3rd party LabVIEW Add-ons.

Download Add-ons with VI Package Manager

Once you find an add-on on the Tools Network, click on the download button to automatically download and install the add-on directly into LabVIEW using VI Package Manager.*

Back to Top

2. Manage LabVIEW Add-ons

VI Package Manager allows you to easily manage your LabVIEW Add-ons:

 

View Installed Add-ons

Installed Add-ons are indicated by a LabVIEW glyph  next to the Add-on.

Install Add-ons to Multiple LabVIEW Versions

VI Package Manager allows you to install add-ons to all of the LabVIEW versions you have on your computer.

Install Updates to Add-ons

Add-ons that have an update will be indicated by a glyph  next to the Add-on. When an update is available, you can install it directly from VI Package Manager.

Uninstall Add-ons

You can remove and uninstall LabVIEW Add-ons if you no longer need them directly from VI Package Manager

*Note: Some Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network do not use VI Package Manager. Download and install these Add-ons manually.

 

Back to Top

3. Additional Resources

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit