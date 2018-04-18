Download & Manage LabVIEW Add-ons with VI Package Manager (VIPM)

1. Browse and Download LabVIEW Add-ons*
Before installing please note: if you don’t have LabVIEW 2009 or later, download and install the LabVIEW 2009 Run-Time Engine.
Download and Install VI Package Manager (VIPM)
Note: skip to the next step if you already have VI Package Manager 2010 installed
Find Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network
The LabVIEW Tools Network is the place to browse NI Toolkits and 3rd party LabVIEW Add-ons.
Download Add-ons with VI Package Manager
Once you find an add-on on the Tools Network, click on the download button to automatically download and install the add-on directly into LabVIEW using VI Package Manager.*
2. Manage LabVIEW Add-ons
VI Package Manager allows you to easily manage your LabVIEW Add-ons:
View Installed Add-ons
Installed Add-ons are indicated by a LabVIEW glyph next to the Add-on.
Install Add-ons to Multiple LabVIEW Versions
VI Package Manager allows you to install add-ons to all of the LabVIEW versions you have on your computer.
Install Updates to Add-ons
Add-ons that have an update will be indicated by a glyph next to the Add-on. When an update is available, you can install it directly from VI Package Manager.
Uninstall Add-ons
You can remove and uninstall LabVIEW Add-ons if you no longer need them directly from VI Package Manager
*Note: Some Add-ons on the LabVIEW Tools Network do not use VI Package Manager. Download and install these Add-ons manually.
3. Additional Resources