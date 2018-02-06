Troubleshooting Network cDAQ Connectivity Issues

1. Ethernet and Wireless cDAQ Configuration Troubleshooting
Use this section to troubleshoot issues with all networked cDAQ chassis. The next section covers additional steps just for wireless connections.
- If you have not done so already, try following the steps in the setup instructions in the NI cDAQ-9181/9184/9188/9191 User Manual. These steps are designed to help set up the chassis for most network configurations.
- Confirm that the chassis power light is green and that the status light is off. If the status light is blinking, please first review this knowledgbase article, then contact National Instruments Support if you can't resolve the issue..
- Try disconnecting and reconnecting the cDAQ from the computer.
- Make sure you are using a standard Ethernet cable and not a crossover cable. A standard Ethernet cable should also be used even if connecting directly to a PC and not through a router.
- NI-DAQmx is the required NI driver to use your cDAQ chassis. Use NI MAX to check the version of NI-DAQmx installed on your system. Ensure that the version of the NI-DAQmx driver installed on your system supports your chassis.
Minimum NI-DAQmx Version per cDAQ Chassis Chassis Minimum
NI-DAQmx
Version
cDAQ-9181 NI-DAQmx 9.3 cDAQ-9184 NI-DAQmx 9.6 cDAQ-9188 NI-DAQmx 9.2.2 cDAQ-9188XT NI-DAQmx 9.8 cDAQ-9191 NI-DAQmx 9.4 cDAQ-9185 NI-DAQmx 17.1 cDAQ-9189 NI-DAQmx 17.1
- If you cannot see your chassis automatically in NI MAX, this may be because your device is on a different subnet of the network. Try finding it by right clicking on Network Devices and select Find Network NI-DAQmx Devices. The chassis can be found directly by typing the IPv4 address or the chassis name in the Add Device Manually field. The default host name of a networked cDAQ is the following: cDAQ<model number>-<serial number> (for instance, cDAQ9188-ABC1234).
- The network cDAQ chassis can also be accessed via a web browser. Try typing in the host name or IPv4 address of the chassis in your web browser. The NI Network Browser, which can show you all the NI configurable hardware on your local subnet, can also be accessed by going to Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Network Browser. The device can be accessed through the web on a host PC that does not have any NI software installed.
- Check that the IPv4 configuration is set to automatically assigned via the DHCP server on the host PC. Manually/statically setting the IPv4 address for the host computer may potentially put the NI Ethernet cDAQ chassis on a separate subnet and make it undiscoverable within NI MAX. Microsoft's Change TCP/IP settings guide explains how to change the IPv4 configuration in Windows 7.
- If connecting the chassis directly to a host PC, make sure that the computer is either running a DHCP server or the network card is set to obtain an IPaddress automatically. The Network cDAQ chassis always look for a DHCP server first and if one is not available will default to a link local IP address. Link local IPv4 addresses are in the following range: 169.254.1.0 to 169.254.254.255 with the subnet mask 255.255.0.0. Setting your computer to have a static IP address, 169.254.X.X, with the subnet mask 255.255.0.0 will ensure that the device and your computer are on the same subnet.
- Make sure your firewall settings allow for the following ports to be used:
- HTTP:80 (configuration only)
- TCP:3580
- TCP:31415
- UDP:5353(configuration only)
- TCP: 5353(configuration only)
- UDP:7865 (configuration only)
- UDP:8473 (configuration only)
- If using a proxy server, add the address of the network cDAQ to the list of exceptions. This setting can be found in Internet Options.
- Try disabling any anti-virus software, it may be interfering with the discovery or configuration process.
- Disable any Virtual Machine network adaptors such as VMWare. These adaptors can route traffic incorrectly and cause the cDAQ to not be discovered or used.
- If working through steps 1-12 do not result in finding and configuration your cDAQ try factory resetting the chassis. To do this hold down the Reset button for more than 5 seconds and then release. This will change all the network configuration settings to default.
|Attribute
|Value
|
Hostname
|
cDAQ<model number>-<serial number>
|
IP
|
DHCP or Link Local
|
Comment
|
Empty
|
NI Auth
|
User name = admin
2. Wireless cDAQ Specific Configuration Troubleshooting
- It is very important to have a good understanding of the RF environment in which you will be taking wireless measurements. NI wireless data acquisition devices operate in the unlicensed ISM frequency band, meaning you must share bandwidth with all other wireless devices attempting to transmit data. The IEEE 802.11 (Wi-Fi) spectrum is divided into 14 channels, 11 of which are available in the United States. In depth information regarding IEEE 802.11 can be found in Wireless Data Acquisition: Range versus Throughput. This should be read by anyone deploying a wireless application. Typically, Wi-Fi networks reside on channels 1, 6, and 11. It is important to identify an open channel to use for data acquisition. There are a few third party tools that can aid you as you analyze your RF environment:
inSSIDer - This tool reveals all 802.11 networks in the area, as well as the channel they reside on. Use the tool to help select a wireless channel that is not in use. All that is needed as a computer with a wireless card.
NetStumbler - Similar to inSSIDer
Wifi Analyzer- A free application for Android phones and tablets that displays available Wi-Fi channels.
- Proper error handling in wireless data acquisition applications is essential. Even in the best RF environments it is possible for a wireless signal to become weak or momentarily interrupted. Therefore, it is important that the user design their wireless data acquisition applications with this in mind.
3. Additional Resources
- Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT
- Ethernet cDAQ Loses Connection to Router in Link Local Only Mode
- Obtaining Maximum Throughput on the NI cDAQ-9188 or cDAQ-9188XT
- Can I Simultaneously Access an Ethernet cDAQ Chassis from Multiple Computers?
- Configuration Tabs Missing in Web Browser After Firmware Upgrade on a Network cDAQ Chassis
- NI Network Browser Help
- External Link: Change TCP/IP settings