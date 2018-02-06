Troubleshooting Network cDAQ Connectivity Issues

Overview

This article explains what to do if you are not able to locate, see, or find your network CompactDAQ (cDAQ) chassis in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). It will also help if you see a red X next to where you had been able to see your cDAQ previously, or if you can't add your module to your network cDAQ chassis in NI MAX.



This article applies to: cDAQ-9181, cDAQ-9184, cDAQ-9185, cDAQ-9188, cDAQ-9188XT, cDAQ-9189, and cDAQ-9191.

Table of Contents

