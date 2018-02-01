1. Introduction
To create a single-sided PCB in Ultiboard, using the Autoroute feature, you have to disable all but one of the copper layers. To disable a copper layer, follow these steps:
- Create the board, using the Board Wizard, in the normal way.
- Select Options » PCB Properties.
- Go to the Copper Layers tab.
- Select the copper layer you want to disable from the drop down box in the Allow Routing section.
- Press the Properties button in the Allow Routing section.
- In the Copper Layer Properties window, un-tick Routing.
Now, when you run the Autoroute feature, it will not route on the copper layer that you have disabled.