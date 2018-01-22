Licensing LabVIEW NXG for Customers on a Volume License Program

Members of our volume licensing programs, including Volume License Agreements and Enterprise Agreements, license NI software through a Volume License Server. This type of licensing involves connecting each client computer to a networked server to access a license, rather than through serial number activation. Follow the steps below to ensure you have proper licensing after installation of LabVIEW NXG.

Information Needed

If you are in one of our volume license programs, contact your software administrator to obtain a license. If you don’t know who your software administrator is, please contact Agreements@ni.com.

Steps to Confirm Licensing

If you were already previously licensed for LabVIEW through the Volume License Server for your agreement, no additional steps are required to license LabVIEW NXG.

Please note that when NI releases a new or upgraded software package, your company's Volume License Server will need to be updated with a new license file. NI will send a new license file to your software administrator within 10 business days from the release date. Your software administrator will then need to install the new license file on the server, which will automatically license the new version of software. To see if we have recently released a new version of LabVIEW NXG, see our LabVIEW lifecycle page. While you wait for the new license file to be installed, please use the evaluation version of the software.

To license LabVIEW NXG as a member of a volume license program, first download LabVIEW NXG from this web download experience. Then follow the steps below:

Open LabVIEW NXG. If you see the splash screen below, no additional action is needed. Congratulations – you are licensed for LabVIEW NXG!

Figure 1: LabVIEW NXG Homepage





If you see the splash screen below, watch this webcast to learn how to connect to your company's license server. Your software administrator will provide the server details. If you are off network, request a disconnected license from your administrator.