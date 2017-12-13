Main Page: Setting Up Your CompactRIO System

1. Components of a CompactRIO System
A CompactRIO System consists of three main components:
- CompactRIO Controller (Real-Time Processor)
- CompactRIO Chassis (FPGA)
- C Series Modules (Inputs and Outputs)
2. Setting Up a CompactRIO System
1. Install NI Software for Your CompactRIO System.
The following software is required for programming CompactRIO:
- LabVIEW Full or Professional Development System
- LabVIEW Real-Time Module
- LabVIEW FPGA Module1
- NI CompactRIO Device Drivers
1 LabVIEW FPGA Module is not required when using Scan Interface Mode. To program the user-accessible FPGA on your CompactRIO System, LabVIEW FPGA Module is required.
2. Connect Your CompactRIO System to a PC via USB or Ethernet cable.
Tip NI recommends using the USB device port for configuration, debugging, and maintenance to avoid firewall and other possible network communication issues.
3. Detect your CompactRIO System in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
4. Installing software on your CompactRIO Controller.
5. Detect your CompactRIO using LabVIEW.
6. Take your first measurement in LabVIEW Real-Time (Data Logging).
3. Getting Started with CompactRIO Systems Flowchart
4. View Additional CompactRIO Development Resources
Congratulation on setting up your CompactRIO System and taking the first measurement in LabVIEW. You are one step closer to becoming a skilled CompactRIO developer. To continue learning, check out the additional resources on the NI LabVIEW for CompactRIO Developer's Guide.
5. Discussion and Feedback
