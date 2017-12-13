Main Page: Setting Up Your CompactRIO System

This document provides a walkthrough on how to setup your CompactRIO System and perform your first measurement in LabVIEW. If you are a new user of CompactRIO Hardware & Software products and you don’t know how to get started this is the right content for you. Even as an experienced user, you may need to access a CompactRIO System that is password protected, or you may want to check out the additional troubleshooting steps.

1. Components of a CompactRIO System

A CompactRIO System consists of three main components:

CompactRIO Controller (Real-Time Processor)

CompactRIO Chassis (FPGA)

C Series Modules (Inputs and Outputs)

2. Setting Up a CompactRIO System

1. Install NI Software for Your CompactRIO System.

The following software is required for programming CompactRIO:

LabVIEW Full or Professional Development System

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

LabVIEW FPGA Module 1

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers

1 LabVIEW FPGA Module is not required when using Scan Interface Mode. To program the user-accessible FPGA on your CompactRIO System, LabVIEW FPGA Module is required.

2. Connect Your CompactRIO System to a PC via USB or Ethernet cable.

Tip NI recommends using the USB device port for configuration, debugging, and maintenance to avoid firewall and other possible network communication issues.

3. Detect your CompactRIO System in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

4. Installing software on your CompactRIO Controller.

5. Detect your CompactRIO using LabVIEW.

6. Take your first measurement in LabVIEW Real-Time (Data Logging).

3. Getting Started with CompactRIO Systems Flowchart

4. View Additional CompactRIO Development Resources

Congratulation on setting up your CompactRIO System and taking the first measurement in LabVIEW. You are one step closer to becoming a skilled CompactRIO developer. To continue learning, check out the additional resources on the NI LabVIEW for CompactRIO Developer's Guide.

