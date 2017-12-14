Install NI Software on Your CompactRIO Controller

Select the System Settings tab and enter a name and comment for your CompactRIO controller to identify it on the network. Click Save.

Figure 1. Select System Settings tap to change the naming on your CompactRIO Controller.

Expand the CompactRIO item under Remote Systems. Right-click on the Software item, and select Add/Remove Software . I f you are unsure of the state of your target, then you can format the target before proceeding to ensure that the procedure is executed from a known state.

Figure 2. Expand your CompactRIO System to add Software.

Note If you have a controller running the NI Linux Real-Time OS, you may be asked to log in to your controller to gain access. Use the default admin username and blank password.

Under the desired LabVIEW Real-Time version, select the NI CompactRIO driver version on the development computer. Click Next .

Note Only one version of LabVIEW Real-Time can be installed on the controller at one time and that version should match the version of LabVIEW Real-Time used for development on the host machine.

Figure 3. Select recommended software set e.g. NI CompactRIO 13.1 - February 2014.





Select any additional LabVIEW modules or Toolkits that you have installed on your computer to install them on the CompactRIO controller. The default Recommended Software Set (RSS) installs the typical component required. If programming use Scan Interface, select NI Scan Engine support from this menu to get started.

Figure 4. In addition select NI-RIO IO Scan Engine in case LabVIEW FPGA Module isn't installed.





Click Next to begin installing the software. Click Finish to complete the process.

Note Interrupting the software installation may leave your CompactRIO controller in an unstable state, and you will have to reformat the hard drive on the controller and repeat the installation.If you receive an error during installation, repeat this process. If you repeatedly receive errors while attempting to install, ensure that you have properly completed the network configuration process.

