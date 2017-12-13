Install NI Software for Your CompactRIO System

A CompactRIO System consists of three main components:Installing NI software onto your PC is the first step in setting up a CompactRIO System.

1. Host PC Software Compatibility

CompactRIO is programmed using LabVIEW system design software. Since CompactRIO is a distributed real-time system, it uses the LabVIEW Real-Time Module and, optionally, the LabVIEW FPGA Module. CompactRIO also requires that you install the NI CompactRIO Device Drivers on your development PC to support the various CompactRIO real-time controllers, reconfigurable chassis, and C Series modules. This same installation procedure applies for Single-Board RIO (sbRIO).

The following software is required for programming a CompactRIO System:

LabVIEW Full or Professional Development System

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

LabVIEW FPGA Module (recommended)

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers

You can install the latest version of each of these software components separately from ni.com then Download your Free Evaluation of LabVIEW or install them from the USB media provided with the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite .

Note: If you are not using the USB media, you should install the software in the order listed above.

Note: Before installing software, refer to Preventing Software Compatibility Issues with CompactRIO to ensure that the hardware you use is compatible with the software you plan to install.

2. Installing Software With the LabVIEW Platform Media

Connect the USB media to your PC and wait for the autorun screen to pop up. Select the Install LabVIEW, Modules, and Toolkits option. If you receive a Windows warning asking if you want to continue, click Yes. Select Install LabVIEW 2017 or Install both LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW NXG 1.0 if you are going to be using LabVIEW NXG as well. Figure 1. Product Selection Choose whether you want to enter serial numbers to install products you have purchased or to install the software for you in evaluation mode. If you choose to enter serial numbers, the installer can select the appropriate software to install for you. Click Next. If you choose to evaluate products proceed to Step 9. Figure 2. Activation or Evaluation Mode Enter serial numbers for the LabVIEW development system you have purchased. Click Next. If you have serial numbers for LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits, you can also enter these now. You can find serial numbers on your software packaging by referencing Where Do I Find the Serial Number of My NI Product?. Figure 3. Serial Number Input Review the Licensed Product List, which includes the LabVIEW environment, modules, and toolkits you have valid licenses for in addition to device drivers. Then click Next. Click to expand the Embedded Development and Deployment folder. Select the Real-Time and FPGA arrows. Click Install. Select any additional products to install for evaluation from the Evaluation Product List. Click Next. The installer checks for patches or updates relevant to the products you are about to install. You can download the updates before continuing with the installation. Figure 4. Software Selection Click Next Choose the installation directory for NI software. Click Next. Accept the License Agreement(s). Click Next. Log in to your ni.com User Profile or create a new one. This information is used to complete your software registration. A User Profile is not required if you are evaluating the product. Review the summary before continuing to ensure all desired products will be installed. Products listed with (User interaction required), such as device drivers, require user interaction like inserting different media to complete. Otherwise, you may leave the installation unattended.

After you finished installing NI software on your CompactRIO system, you need to connect your CompactRIO system to a PC.

