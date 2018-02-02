Adding a New DAQ Device or Module to your Windows System

1. Ensuring Compatibility of your DAQ Device with Other Hardware and Software

One of the most common causes of problems when trying to find your new DAQ device or module using NI-DAQmx is an incompatibility between the NI-DAQmx version and the hardware devices and modules being used.

If you have worked with the same DAQ device or module on this system in the past, and you have not made any changes to the software or the PC itself, your existing setup is likely already compatible. You can skip this section and move on to Section 2: Troubleshooting Missing NI DAQ Devices using MAX and DAQmx Software.

However, if you have not used this DAQ device or module with this system before, you should confirm software and hardware compatibility by following the steps below:

2. Troubleshooting New DAQ Devices using MAX and NI-DAQmx Software

Once you have confirmed that your software and hardware are compatible by following the steps above, try the additional troubleshooting steps below to find your DAQ device.