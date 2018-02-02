Upgrading Windows or Moving to a New PC with NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW

Follow the steps in this guide to properly upgrade your Windows operating system (OS) or migrate to a new Windows PC when using NI-DAQmx. This process ensures that your DAQ code runs correctly, your DAQ palettes and DAQ Assistant are present in the Measurement I/O Function palette, and your device isn’t missing from LabVIEW.

1. Preparing your Old PC for Upgrade or Migration

On the existing system (before upgrading or migrating to a new Windows PC):

If you would like to keep your Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) configuration data which includes device names, global virtual channels, and other settings, you will need to save a copy of the MAX configuration data from the old system before beginning the migration or upgrade. Even during a Windows upgrade, this data is not guaranteed to be preserved, so it is best to perform this backup just in case. Backup all existing NI-DAQmx applications that you have developed and any source code you would like to use on the new system to a backup location (e.g., USB drive, external hard drive, etc.). Your MAX configuration data from step 1 can also be stored at this backup location.

2. Ensuring Compatibility before Upgrading or Migrating to a New PC

The most common cause of problems after a Windows OS upgrade or migration to a new PC when using NI-DAQmx is an incompatibility between the Windows OS, LabVIEW, NI-DAQmx, and the hardware devices and modules being used.

If you are moving to a new PC with the same version of the Windows OS and the same version of LabVIEW or NI-DAQmx, your existing setup is likely already compatible, and you can skip this section and move on to Section 3: Steps to Upgrade or Move to a New PC.

However, if preparing to upgrade your version of Windows OS or move to a new PC with a different version of Windows, you should carefully consider software, driver, and hardware compatibility prior to making changes to your system. To prepare for these changes, check for compatibility using the following links:

3. Steps to Upgrade or Move to a New PC

Once you have identified and confirmed the correct versions, and you have backed up any information you would like to transfer to the new system, you can proceed with the upgrade or initial setup of the new Windows PC, and install LabVIEW and NI-DAQmx on the new computer. The most common cause of issues with installation are the install order. NI installers are designed for the Application Development Environments (ADEs), like LabVIEW, to be installed first, followed by the drivers and addons, like NI-DAQmx.

Follow these steps to install NI Software in the correct order on your machine (if they are not already installed):

4. Troubleshooting After Windows Upgrade or Migration to a New Windows PC

If you have already upgraded your Windows OS or migrated to a new PC and are experiencing issues, follow these troubleshooting steps.