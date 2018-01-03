Setting Up NI HDD-8266 RAID Configuration

This tutorial will explain how to download and set up the maxView Storage Manager Software to interact with the NI HDD-8266. It will then walk through the process of partitioning and formatting your RAID drives. It will also walk through how to find the current firmware version on your device. Once the device is set up it will discuss how to configure/re-configure the RAID type and utilization of your 8266 device. Also it will recommend some general streaming tips when using the NI HDD-8266.

1. Downloading and Updating the Adaptec RAID 72405 Driver

The NI HDD-8266 (24 drive, Up to 24 TB RAID Enclosure) used the maxView Storage Manger Software. This should ship with the 8266 driver. But if you need the driver for a different OS, or do not have the have access to the DVD you can download the driver software here.

1. Connect your PXI Controller to the network, connect the HDD-8265 to the chassis and power up.

2. If you need to download the Adaptec Raid 72405 drivers from online please follow the link above to Adaptec's product page.

Figure 1 - Adaptec RAID 72405 Driver Offerings

3. Navigate to your intended OS's (the instructions will be for Windows 7) download page.

Figure 2 - Window 7 Driver Download Splash Screen

4. Click on the link to the Windows 7 download. This will bring you to a page that looks like the figure below. From there click the "Download Now" button and accept the agreement. Then download the file from the next web page, it it does not occur automatically.

Figure 3 - RAID Driver Download page for Windows 7

5. At this point you will need to update the drivers in Device Manager. Your RAID device should show up under "Storage controllers" with a yellow exclamation. Right click and "Update Driver Software..." and select to "Search automatically for updated driver software.

Figure 4 - Update Adaptec RAID Driver Software

2. Downloading the maxView Storage Manager Software

1. At this point you will need to navigate to the Adaptec Storage Manager Software Download page, which can be found here. Please choose the version that matches your OS (the instructions will be for Windows).

Figure 5 - The Storage Manager Splash Screen

2. Click the "Download Now" button and accept the agreement. Then download the file from the next web page, it it does not occur automatically.

Figure 6 - MaxView Storage Manager Download page for Windows

3. After the download finishes, open the Manager folder and launch the .exe. You will need to walk through the installation wizard. Make sure to leave all the ports as default unless you know you need a specific configuration. Also leave the "Storage Setup" page as default unless you have specific requirements differing from the default settings.

Figure 7- maxView Storage Manager Installation wizard

Figure 8 - Port Configuration

Figure 9 - Storage Setup

4. After completing the installation wizard setup, you should be able to launch the maxView Storage Manager from either your Programs Tab, or from the Desktop Shortcut.

Figure 10 - maxView Shortcut

5. This should launch a web client bringing up a login screen. You will use your computer User Name and Password for your computer to log into the maxView client, unless you specified a different User Name and Password.

Figure 11 - maxView Storage Manager

6. At this point you may or may not see your system configured if you have not partitioned and formatted your drives. But you can notice the different tabs on the left-hand side of the maxView Storage Manger interface and the options at the top of the screen, as well as an overview of your PC.

Figure 12 - maxView Storage Manager Highest Level Overview

3. Partition and Format

Windows 7 Hosts

1. Open your disk management console by pressing <Windows-R>.

Figure 13 - Access the Disk Management resource

2. Enter diskmgmt.msc and press <Enter>. The Initialize Disk window opens.

Figure 14 - Disk Management Window

3. Choose GPT and click OK. Your disk now shows up as unallocated in the Disk

Management utility with a black bar across the top.

Figure 15 - Choose the disk to initialize with partition style GPT

4. Right-click on the unallocated disk.

5. Select New Simple Volume to launch the New Simple Volume Wizard

6. In Specify Volume Size, the maximum volume size is chosen by default. Click Next.

7. In Assign Drive Letter or Path, you may assign a drive letter to your new volume. Choose

a drive letter and click Next

Figure 16 - Chose the Drive Letter for this Volume

8. In Format Partition, change the Allocation Unit size to 64 KB, which improves

performance in sequential read and write applications.

9. Ensure that Perform a quick format is selected and click Next

Figure 17 - Finish formatting the partition with the appropriate settings

10. Click Finish to exit the New Simple Volume Wizard.

4. Identify the Firmware, BIOS, and Driver Version

The following steps walk through how to find the current firmware version on the RAID device.

1. Launch the maxView Storage Manger and log in with you User Name and Password

2. Navigate to your PC tab listed under "Enterprise View"

3. The driver, firmware, and BIOS versions should be listed under the "Resources" for your controller.

Figure 18 - Location of the Driver, Firmware, and BIOS version of your RAID Controller

5. Create the Logical Devices, Configure the RAID Level

Through the Adaptec RAID Configuration Utility in the BIOS

1. Shortly after host system boot, press <Ctrl> <A> to enter the Adaptec RAID Configuration Utility.

2. After entering the utility, you will have three options. Follow the onscreen prompts to navigate the screen.

a. Logical Device Configuration

b. Controller Settings

c. Disk Utilities

3. You will want to enter the Logical Device Configuration to configure your RAID level and drives.

4. From there you will have more on screen prompts.

a. Manage Arrays

b. Create Arrays

c. Initialize Drives

d. Rescan Drives

e. Secure Erase Drives

f. Uninitialize Drives

g. Select Boot Device

5. You will first want to initialize the drives you will be using, you may need to page up or down to see all the drives.

6. Then you can create arrays and configure the RAID level

7. After this you can create more arrays or back out of the Configuration Utility (using <Esc>)

8. You can enter the Controller Settings or Disk Utilities if you have special requirements, but otherwise you can leave everything default.

9. You should now see the arrays you've created under the "Logical Devices" tab in the maxView Storage Manager software

Through maxView Storage Manager

1. Launch maxView Storage Manager and log in with your User Name and Password.

2. Select your Controller underneath your Host Computer

3. Select the Create logical device icon at the top of the screen.

Figure 19 - Create Logical Device

4. Select Custom Mode and then Next.

Figure 20 - Select Custom Mode

5. Select RAID configuration you need and click Next.

Figure 21 - Select RAID Striping desired

6. Manually select the drives that will be a part of the array and select Next

Figure 22 - Select Drives to Inlcude

7. Make the following changes on the properties page, unless you need different settings:

a. Stripe Size (KB)—Largest Available

b. Write cache—Enabled (Write Back)

c. Write cache—Enabled (Write Back)

d. Power Management—Unchecked

Figure 23 - Make Setting Changes

8. Select Next

9. Select Finish

Additional Steps (if not previously formatted)

1. If the drive is not formatted already, Windows will prompt you to format it.

Figure 24 - Format before you can use the logical drive

2. Select Format disk

3. Quick Format the disk and press Start.

Figure 25 - Quick Format the disk

