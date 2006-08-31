Getting Started Using National Instruments IVI with LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI

This document describes how to install, configure, and use the IVI™ drivers and tools available from National Instruments™. All of these drivers and tools are based on the IVI Foundation’s currently released and approved IVI specifications. You can download the specifications from www.ivifoundation.org

This document describes how to use IVI drivers in a simple application in LabVIEW™ or LabWindows™/CVI™. After completing the example, you will be able to perform the following tasks:

Use the IVI category in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) 4.2.1 or later to configure your instrumentation system.

Run an example application that makes calls to an IVI class driver.

You can use MAX to swap instruments without recompiling or relinking the application source code.

The NI Web site contains examples, class drivers, and IVI-C specific drivers for use with other IVI classes. You can download these resources from ni.com/idnet. This document describes how to use the IviDmm class driver with the hp34401a and fl45 specific drivers; however, you can use these instructions as a guideline for using other examples and drivers.

Note To complete the exercises in this document, you do not need to have the actual instruments because you can run IVI drivers in simulation mode.

If you are unfamiliar with the architecture of IVI-C class drivers, refer to IVI-3.1: Driver Architecture Specification available at www.ivifoundation.org.