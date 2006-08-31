Application Design Patterns: Producer/Consumer

1. Why use Producer/Consumer?
The Producer/Consumer pattern gives you the ability to easily handle multiple processes at the same time while iterating at individual rates. What makes this pattern unique is its added benefit of buffered communication between application processes. When there are multiple processes running at different speeds, buffered communication between processes is extremely effective. For example, an application has two processes. The first process performs data acquisition and the second process takes that data and places it on a network. The first process operates at three times the speed as the second process. If the Producer/Consumer design pattern is used to implement this application, the data acquisition process will act as the producer and the network process the consumer. With a large enough communication queue (buffer), the network process will have access to a large amount of the data that the data acquisition loop acquires. This ability to buffer data will minimize data loss.
2. Build a Producer/Consumer
As with the standard Master/Slave pattern, the Producer/Consumer design consists of parallel loops which are broken down into two categories; producers, and consumers. Communication between producer and consumer loops is done by using data queues.
LabVIEW has built in queue functionality in the form of VIs in the function palette. These VIs can be found in the function palette under Advance >> Synchronization >> Queue Operations. Queues are based on the first-in/first-out theory. In the Producer/Consumer design pattern, queues can be initialized outside both the producer and consumer loops. Because the producer loop produces data for the consumer loop, it will be adding data to the queue (adding data to a queue is called “enqueue”). The consumer loop will be removing data from that queue (removing data from a queue is called “dequeue”). Because queues are first-in/first-out, the data will always be analyzed by the consumer in the same order as they were placed into the queue by the producer. Figure 1 illustrates how the Producer/Consumer design pattern can be created in LabVIEW.
Figure 1: Producer/Consumer Design Pattern
3. Example - Move-Window.vi
This application has the following requirements:
- Create a user interface with four directional control buttons and a queue status indicator.
- Create one loop that collects user interface events and updates the queue indicator. Create another loop that takes the user interface data and moves the window accordingly.
Our first step will be to decide which loop will be the process and which the consumer. Because the user interface is collecting instructional data for another process to carry out, the user interface loop will be the producer. The loop that moves the window depending on user instruction will be the consumer. The producer loop will use a queue to buffer user interface data for the consumer loop. Our application should also monitor instructions that are placed into and removed from the queue.
We are now ready to begin our LabVIEW Producer/Consumer application. To view the final Producer/Consumer application, please open the attached VI (Move-Window.vi).
4. Important Notes
There are some caveats to be aware of when dealing with the Producer/Consumer design pattern such as queue use and synchronization.
- Queue use
Problem: Queues are bound to one particular data type. Therefore every different data item that is produced in a producer loop needs to be placed into different queues. This could be a problem because of the complication added to the block diagram.
Solution: Queues can accept data types such as array and cluster. Each data item can placed inside a cluster. This will mask a variety of data types behind the cluster data type. Figure 1 implements cluster data types with the communication queue.
- Synchronization
Problem: Since the Producer/Consumer design pattern is not based on synchronization, the initial execution of the loops does not follow a particular order. Therefore, initializing one loop before the other may cause a problem.
Solution: Adding an event structure to the Producer/Consumer design pattern can solve these types of synchronization problems. Figure 2 depicts a template for achieving this functionality. More information pertaining to synchronization functions is located below in the Related Links section.
Figure 2: Using an Event Structure in Producer/Consumer Design Pattern
Related Links:
LabVIEW Discussion Forum
LabVIEW 2018 Help: Synchronization VIs and Functions