Handling TestStand Runtime Errors

It is important to consider what will happen to your test if an error occurs within your test sequence. If Runtime errors are not handled appropriately, you may encounter anything from illegible TestStand reports to critical hardware failure. Most commonly a test system will be down until the error is handled appropriately. TestStand automatically implements a default built-in error reporting mechanism, but provides you with the tools necessary to implement your own custom error reporting mechanism that you can tailor to your own needs.

1. Description

Runtime errors can occur in TestStand for a number of reasons. The most common causes for runtime errors are

A code module that returns error information (for example, a LabVIEW code module returning an error in the error cluster parameter)

A TestStand expression that cannot be evaluated (for example, your expression checks the value of Locals.myVariable, but this variable does not exist)

It is important to consider how these types of errors are presented to the user and what options they are provided with to handle the error. There are many ways to handle errors in TestStand, but we will break these down into three larger camps: Built-in Error Handling, Changing Default Error Handling, and Custom Error Handling.

2. Built-in Error Handling

By default, TestStand will display an error dialog when an error occurs, which provides information about the error and allows the operator to decide how to proceed. The four options provided are Run Cleanup, Retry, Ignore, or Abort Immediately (no cleanup). See Figure 1 for an example of what the Run-Time Error Dialog Box looks like.



Figure 1: Runtime Error Dialog Box



It is generally recommended that you use Run Cleanup since Cleanup should normally consist of closing resources that may have been opened during Setup of the Sequence File. Leaving these resources open could cause further software or hardware problems down the road.

Retry and Ignore do exactly what they sound like they do. Retry retries the step to see if it evaluates properly this time. This may make sense if you tried to perform a hardware call while the hardware was turned off and have turned the hardware back on. Ignore will ignore any errors thrown by the step and continue executing the sequence.

Abort Immediately is generally not recommended for the exact reason that Run Cleanup is recommended. You can use this if there are no resources that need to be closed or if you need to immediately exit the program in the case of an emergency.

This dialog is useful while building and troubleshooting test sequences, but may put an operator in an awkward position. Changing default error handling or implementing your own custom error handling is generally recommended if the developer will not be executing the test.

3. Changing Default Error Handling

You can configure what happens when an error occurs using the On Run-Time Error option. This option is located in the execution tab of the Station Options (Configure » Station Options). With this option, you can specify to not display the dialog box, and instead ignore the error, terminate the execution, or abort the execution.

If you would like other behavior to occur on runtime error, such as displaying a custom error dialog box, you may want to implement Custom Error Handling.

4. Custom Error Handling

If you want to have full control over how errors are presented to the user, you can use the SequenceFilePostStepRuntimeError Engine Callback to create a custom sequence which executes whenever an error occurs. The error information is provided to this callback via sequence parameters.

For a good example on how to implement this, refer to the Overriding SequenceFilePostStepRuntimeError Callback example which should be located by default in

<TestStand Public>\Examples\Fundamentals\Overriding Engine Callbacks\

Note: In TestStand 2013 and previous versions, this example is instead named ErrorHandlerExample.seq and is located in

<TestStand Public>\Examples\Callbacks\PostStepRuntimeErrorCallback\

