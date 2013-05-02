Getting Started With LabVIEW FPGA

1. Writing Your First LabVIEW FPGA Program

Learn how you can use LabVIEW system design software to program an FPGA hardware target.

Use graphical structures and I/O nodes to build custom digital circuits

Compile the block diagram to run LabVIEW code in hardware

Duration: 6:32

2. Implementing Counters in LabVIEW FPGA

FPGAs are excellent for implementing counters, and LabVIEW lets you build them graphically.

Create a simple event counter in LabVIEW FPGA to count rising digital edges

Display the counter register value on the LEDs of an NI CompactRIO module

Duration: 6:03

3. Using Analog Inputs and Outputs in LabVIEW FPGA

You can use I/O nodes in LabVIEW FPGA to generate analog signals and take analog measurements.

Generate an analog voltage using a CompactRIO analog output module

Measure back the voltage using a CompactRIO analog input module

Duration: 5:51

4. Using Graphical Loop Structures in LabVIEW FPGA

Unlike CPUs, FPGA hardware lets you execute code with true parallel operation, and LabVIEW FPGA has graphical loop structures to let different parts of your block diagram run simultaneously.

Use multiple LabVIEW FPGA While Loop structures to create independent circuits

Use Loop Timer functions to specify how fast different loops should run

Duration: 6:14

5. Measuring Loop Timing in LabVIEW FPGA

LabVIEW FPGA lets you run graphical block diagrams in hardware, which can execute on the order of microseconds and nanoseconds.

Learn how low-level timing works when LabVIEW code is running on an FPGA chip

Use Tick Count functions in LabVIEW FPGA to monitor loop execution speeds

Duration: 4:43

6. Single-Cycle Timed Loops in LabVIEW FPGA

Learn about the single-cycle Timed Loop, a special structure in LabVIEW FPGA that lets you optimize your FPGA design for both size and speed.

Execute FPGA logic in a single-cycle Timed Loop within a single “tick”

Achieve 25 nanosecond loop rates at the default compile clock of 40 MHz

Duration: 4:34

7. Debouncing Digital Signals in LabVIEW FPGA

Mechanical switches and relays can often bounce when changing state, and you can use LabVIEW FPGA to implement debounce circuitry and filter out unwanted digital edges.

Graphically implement a digital debounce filter on a simple event counter

Programmatically set a minimum amount of time to identify valid transitions

Duration: 9:10

8. Using Feedback Nodes in LabVIEW FPGA

In addition to using shift registers, you can also use Feedback Nodes in LabVIEW FPGA to pass data between different loop iterations.

Learn how Feedback Nodes can be helpful for making LabVIEW block diagrams easier to read

Use Feedback Nodes within subVIs to create modular functions that can hold data between loop iterations

Duration: 4:16

9. Generating Signals in LabVIEW FPGA

You can dynamically generate continuous waveforms using LabVIEW FPGA and analog output I/O Nodes.

Continuously generate values onboard the FPGA using the Sine Wave Generator function

Output a sine wave voltage signal and read it back in with an analog input channel

Duration: 8:48

10. Using Graphical Case Structures in LabVIEW FPGA

Case structures are used to selectively activate parts of your FPGA design, and are good for implementing custom hardware triggers and state machines.

Graphically create hardware-timed Case conditions with LabVIEW Case structures

Use a digital input signal to enable and disable an analog input channel in hardware

Duration: 3:27

11. Finite Sampling Using For Loops in LabVIEW FPGA

For Loops are useful structures when you already know the number of iterations you’d like to execute code, and work well for taking a finite number of analog voltage samples.

Use a For Loop in LabVIEW to predetermine the number of analog input samples to take

Combine a For Loop with a While Loop and Case structure to create a retriggerable data acquisition application

Duration: 4:12

12. Implementing Simple Event Triggers in LabVIEW FPGA

A digital transition from false to true (rising edge) or true to false (falling edge) might be just the right trigger event that your application needs.

Continuously monitor a digital input line using the single-cycle Timed Loop

Use a rising edge to trigger the Data Acquisition Loop

Duration: 5:59

13. Custom Analog Triggering in LabVIEW FPGA

In LabVIEW FPGA, you can configure the exact type of trigger condition you need, based on the value of analog input channels.

Continuously monitor an analog input channel and make use of only samples that are above a certain user-defined threshold

Implement an “OR” trigger to specify multiple trigger conditions within FPGA hardware

Duration: 7:16

14. Configuring Independent Analog Channels in LabVIEW FPGA

Most data acquisition devices are designed to share sample clocks and triggers, but with LabVIEW FPGA, you can implement different timing engines in hardware, and achieve true independent operation.

Use parallel loop structures to control independent analog input and output channels

Configure different sample clocks and alarm conditions without affecting other I/O channels

Duration: 7:42

15. Additional Resources

View additional resources to get you up and running with LabVIEW FPGA and reconfigurable I/O (RIO) hardware:

Everything You Need to Know About LabVIEW FPGA

LabVIEW FPGA Product Support Page

Compact RIO Developers Guide - View recommended architectures and best practices to get started with CompactRIO

Use the LabVIEW Skills Guide to build a learning plan and find resources to help meet your software and hardware needs