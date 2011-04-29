Creating Models in NI LabVIEW for Use in NI VeriStand

This document describes how to build a model in the NI LabVIEW graphical development environment for use in the NI VeriStand software environment for configuring real-time testing applications. With a new feature in LabVIEW 2010, you can quickly import LabVIEW functions into NI VeriStand.



Using the method below, you can generate models that are compatible with Windows-based systems as well as real-time controllers running Phar Lap ETS, and beginning with the 2017 release, NI Linux Real-Time.

Process Summary

Note: Before you build your LabVIEW model, ensure that the connector pane of your VI is properly configured. When you import the model into NI VeriStand, terminals specified as required inputs are model inports, and recommended and optional inputs are specified as parameters. Outputs are always specified as outports.

To build a LabVIEW model for use in NI VeriStand, follow these steps:

Open your LabVIEW VI and select Tools»NI VeriStand»Generate NI VeriStand Model from VI. When the dialog box appears, select the Target OS (where you intend to execute your model) and a path for your LabVIEW model and click Build. Once the build process is complete, click Finish. Your LabVIEW model is ready to use.

Tip: Are you encountering build failures when you are attempting to build your LabVIEW model for an NI Linux Real-Time target? Be sure that you have installed all necessary dependencies outlined in the Installation Instructions section on the download page.

Using the Model DLL

You can now import the LabVIEW model into your System Definition just as you would any other model. NI VeriStand Help and the NI VeriStand instructional video contain more information about importing models into the System Definition.

Required Software

To build models for NI VeriStand, you must have NI VeriStand, LabVIEW, and the LabVIEW Application Builder installed on your computer. No other software is required.

Additional Information

