Creating Models in NI LabVIEW for Use in NI VeriStand

Process Summary
Note: Before you build your LabVIEW model, ensure that the connector pane of your VI is properly configured. When you import the model into NI VeriStand, terminals specified as required inputs are model inports, and recommended and optional inputs are specified as parameters. Outputs are always specified as outports.
To build a LabVIEW model for use in NI VeriStand, follow these steps:
- Open your LabVIEW VI and select Tools»NI VeriStand»Generate NI VeriStand Model from VI.
- When the dialog box appears, select the Target OS (where you intend to execute your model) and a path for your LabVIEW model and click Build.
- Once the build process is complete, click Finish. Your LabVIEW model is ready to use.
Tip: Are you encountering build failures when you are attempting to build your LabVIEW model for an NI Linux Real-Time target? Be sure that you have installed all necessary dependencies outlined in the Installation Instructions section on the download page.
Using the Model DLL
You can now import the LabVIEW model into your System Definition just as you would any other model. NI VeriStand Help and the NI VeriStand instructional video contain more information about importing models into the System Definition.
Required Software
To build models for NI VeriStand, you must have NI VeriStand, LabVIEW, and the LabVIEW Application Builder installed on your computer. No other software is required.
Additional Information
Getting Started With NI VeriStand