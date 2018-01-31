Academic and Research
Whether in the classroom or the lab, today's students and researchers are looking to increase their rate of discovery and build solutions faster.
From lab stations to handheld devices, students learn on the same platform industrial engineers and cutting-edge researchers use.
Researchers love the open NI platform because they can use it to define their own research environment.
NI's educational hardware and courseware offerings help you accelerate discovery and find solutions fast.
See how the University of Manchester increased student satisfaction from 67 percent to 98 percent in one year.
Follow us as we bring you the ideas, projects, and stories of the next generation of innovators.