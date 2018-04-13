Test Engineering Insights for Aerospace and Defense

By giving your test team the ability to optimize for client needs, you can transform test from a roadblock into a competitive edge for your business.
Understand the cost drivers of your test organization to stay ahead of constantly shrinking budgets and schedules.
Test is much more than a technical exercise. It is a critical business function. Use total cost of ownership to fully characterize the importance of test when asking for budget and winning new business.
Basing test systems on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology offloads burdensome part maintenance and obsolescence management, so you can use your expertise to produce state-of-the-art aerospace and defense assets instead of building custom test-rack components.
Reduce the operational costs of aging automated test systems through distributed system and data management strategies.
Operations and maintenance make up most of the lifetime cost of a test set, so your engineering teams should plan to minimize them from the start.