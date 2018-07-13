NI Expertise Overview

Teaching Controls and Mechatronics
Prepare students for multidisciplinary problems in automotive, aerospace, and Internet of Things applications with a project-based approach for controls, sensors, actuators, and mechatronics systems.
Controls theory and mechatronics curriculum require an active learning approach to translate theory to engineering intuition and prepare students for the complexity of applications in research and industry. Learn how Tsinghua University partnered with NI to develop a complete project-based approach throughout the curriculum to teaching automated systems and mechatronics.
Deliver on student outcomes in mechatronics and controls lab by designing a lab sequence emphasizing open-ended projects and designs.
Compare and contrast ready-to-run lab courses to meet your course learning objectives from first year labs to postgraduate study.
Help students to apply their theoretical knowledge to the design and control of a dynamic system using ABET-aligned teaching resources.
Educators can develop a guided approach to controls with interactive teaching resources, complete laboratory experimentation and a platform developed for project-based learning with NI ELVIS and the Quanser Controls Board.
Software Solutions
