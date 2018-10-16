A Smarter Approach to Characterization Test

Lab Characterization and Validation
Industry leaders are using a new approach to semiconductor test to meet the latest RF and mixed-signal IC test challenges. With NI’s open, software-defined platform, customers can meet evolving test requirements and manage schedule pressures.
When ICs were simpler and less integrated, fixed-functionality box instruments were sufficient in the lab. But as test requirements grow with increased integration, so does the need for a broader mix of instrumentation. It is common to find a characterization bench that is overflowing with instrumentation. But space isn’t the only problem. Box instruments are optimized to work independently instead of together; integration over GPIB or Ethernet is not optimal for high data throughput, low latency communication, and tight synchronization. NI’s approach to semiconductor characterization and validation is based on a single underlying platform of PXI and software that you can use from the lab through production. Using this approach, you can improve time to market with the ability to characterize components more quickly while reducing capital equipment costs and improving the efficiency of your team.
Learn the basics of the PXI platform for semiconductor characterization with architectural notes, relevant case studies, and performance metrics.
Use PXI and test executive software to increase PMIC test throughput, coverage, and reliability while reducing overall test times.
Adopt the PXI platform to increase test coverage and improve analysis and quality compared to benchtop instrumentation.
Learn how measurement automation, DUT fixturing, hardware abstraction layers, and shared software libraries maximize quality and repeatability in the lab.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.