Flexible Test Rigs

Rigorous testing is critical for the subassemblies used to build aircraft, space, and defense systems. You must characterize and test the interoperability of system components to ensure that specifications across all operating conditions are met. System integration requires more sophisticated test rigs to ensure these components function as intended. And the evolution of subsystems over the course of a program can force disruptive, expensive, and unexpected tester retrofit and redesign to meet new requirements. NI offers a flexible approach to building test rigs with a broad mix of I/O and an open platform for integrating third-party systems and communications protocols. With NI equipment, you can be confident that your test rig can evolve and scale along with new designs and test requirements.