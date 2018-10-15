A Smarter Approach to Wafer-Level Parametric Test

As IC manufacturers continue to introduce new and innovative processes with decreasing device geometries, they need to ensure the additional complexity from these changes does not affect the long-term reliability of their ICs. As technologies evolve at a rapid pace, semiconductor manufacturers must increase the amount of reliability data they collect and analyze while decreasing the cost of test. When faced with this problem of more data at a lower cost, many reliability engineers find they cannot solve it using traditional reliability solutions, so they are turning toward modular, flexible solutions that can scale to fit their needs.