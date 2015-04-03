NI-DAQmx and Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) Driver Support: Main Page

This document provides some common resources to enable support of NI DAQ hardware devices when using NI-DAQmx, NI-DAQmx Base, Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy), or NI SWITCH. It provides lists of devices supported and tables tables showing the latest recommended version of each driver for each device and with Windows, Linux and Mac OS.

1. NI DAQ Hardware Driver Support

This set of documents show which hardware driver version should be used for a particular data acquisition (DAQ) board on Windows, Linux, or Mac OS X.

The NI-DAQmx driver replaced the Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) driver [formerly just known just as NI-DAQ] in 2003. NI-DAQmx provides VIs, and development tools for controlling your measurement devices. Please read the DAQ Getting Started Guide for more information.

The NI-DAQmx Base driver contains LabVIEW and C Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) which allow you to create applications for your device on Linux, Mac OS X and PDA. NI-DAQmx Base includes a high-level interface for supported DAQ Devices and is a subset of the NI-DAQmx API.

Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) is a legacy hardware driver compatible with legacy data acquisition products. Some products supported in Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) are also supported by NI-DAQmx. In these cases it is recommended that NI-DAQmx is used.

The pages linked below have been archived and are no longer updated by National Instruments.

To reach the download page for the latest version of NI-DAQmx, please click here. To check that your device is supported in this version of the driver, please consult the Device Support in NI-DAQmx section of the NI-DAQmx Readme or contact NI Technical Support.

2. Choose Your Device Type to see driver support and OS compatibility

PCI, PCIe, PXI, and PXIe

Portable Devices (USB, Ethernet, Wireless, and PCMCIA)

PXI/PXIe Switches

SCXI (Includes SCXI Switches)

Signal Conditioning Accessories



3. Legacy Device Information

Plug and Play ISA/PC/AT

Legacy USB Devices



4. Download ADE and Drivers

LabVIEW Downloads

LabWindows™/CVI™ Downloads

NI-DAQmx Driver Downloads for Windows

NI-DAQmx Driver Downloads for Linux

NI-DAQmx Base Driver Downloads (All OS's)

Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) Driver Downloads

NI Switches Driver Downloads





5. Additional Information

Getting Started with NI-DAQmx

NI Data Acquisition Support for Mac OS

NI-DAQmx and Windows Version Compatibility

Measurement Hardware Driver Development Kit (MH DDK)