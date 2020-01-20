Examples Included with NI Software Products

National Instruments Software products such as LabVIEW, LabVIEW NXG, TestStand, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio and many others, provide examples to help users learn about various functions, advance their knowledge and provide code to use as a starting point in their projects. Example code to help users get started is also installed with various National Instruments drivers and toolkits, such as NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA, NI-488.2, NI-Serial, NI-RIO, NI Vision Development Module, NI Report Generation Toolkit, and various other drivers or toolkits. These examples can easily be accessed from within NI software products.

While the experience can differ slightly across products and versions, the examples generally install with the product and can be accessed by the users from within the product. To learn more about where the examples for your software are installed see the help file, manual or readme for your software version.

1. LabVIEW

To find examples installed with LabVIEW or an NI driver that are accessible in LabVIEW follow the steps below:

Launch LabVIEW Select Help >> Find Examples from the Menu Bar to launch the NI Example Finder

Within the NI Example Finder, you can double-click a folder to see available example files. Examples installed with an NI or Third-Party driver are often found within the Hardware Input and Output folder, while examples installed with Toolkits or Modules are often found within the Toolkits and Modules folder.

You can also find examples from the Search tab, by searching for topics, products or modules relevant to your application.

2. LabVIEW NXG

To find examples installed with LabVIEW NXG or an NI driver that are accessible in LabVIEW NXG follow the steps below:

Launch LabVIEW NXG Navigate to the Learning Tab Within the Learning tab, select the Examples sub-tab

Within the Examples sub-tab you can navigate to an example via the folder hierarchy or you can search for examples via the search bar.

3. Text-Based Examples (.NET, C, C#)

Many NI Drivers and toolkits also provide text-based examples to help users learn about various functions and provide code to use as a starting point in their .NET, C# and C projects. When installing your driver or toolkit review the Additional Items that can be installed to support your product, as the list may include supporting examples, as seen below.

Additionally, some products provide a separate download to access text-based support and examples. You can find more information regarding .NET Support for drivers and toolkits here on the National Instruments .NET Support page.

4. Web Examples

Other examples created and published by NI Community Users can be found at ni.com/examples. If you are unable to find example code relevant for your application installed with your product be sure to check out the Community Code Exchange!

