InsightCM 3.6 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for InsightCM 3.6. All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all InsightCM installations.
For more information about available patches, see InsightCM Release Documentation
Issues Fixed in InsightCM 3.6.1 Patch
|ID
|Description
|-
|On some servers, InsightCM services would fail to start
Issues Fixed in InsightCM 3.6.2 Patch
|ID
|Description
|-
|Removed duplicate device images to reduce size of installer