Introduction to the LabVIEW Application Builder

1. Introduction

The LabVIEW Application Builder leverages the organization provided by the LabVIEW Project, which organizes and manages the files associated with an application. These files include VIs, project libraries, documentation, data files, hardware configuration and more. The Application Builder creates applications, DLLs, and more from user-specified files in a LabVIEW project, and individual build settings are saved in Build Specifications in the project.

When you are using the Application Builder you are presented with several different configuration pages. These pages are titled similarly for the different build specification types but may look different depending on the type. The screenshots below are from the Application (EXE) type unless otherwise stated. To see the list of choices for yourself, open a LabVIEW project, right-click the Build Specifications project item, and select New.

Note: Below, the term “Required” is used to indicate that you must customize information on the page for your build specification. “Recommended” means the page will use default settings but you should customize them. As an example, you could have multiple Application (EXE) specifications but if you didn’t customize the recommended Information page, all the EXEs would be named “Application.exe”.

2. A Tour of the Required and Recommended Configurations for Build Specifications

Note: Want to skip the tour and get to some detailed how-to information? Scroll to the end and follow the links in the More Important Information section.

Information – This page contains the basic items of information pertaining to the specification and its target filename and general destination. It is recommended for all build specification types except Installer , where it is required . Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information.







– This page contains the basic items of information pertaining to the specification and its target filename and general destination. It is for all build specification types except , where it is . Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information. Source Files – This page is used to add and remove files and folders from your build output. This configuration is required for all build specification types except Package, where it is only recommended . Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information.







– This page is used to add and remove files and folders from your build output. This configuration is for all build specification types except Package, where it is only . Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information. Destinations – This page is used to configure destination settings and add destination directories to your build specification. It is recommended for every build specification type except Zip, where it does not apply. Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information.







– This page is used to configure destination settings and add destination directories to your build specification. It is for every build specification type except Zip, where it does not apply. Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information. Source File Settings – This page is used to edit properties for the files and folders included in your build specification. It is recommended for every build specification type except Package and Zip, where it does not apply. Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information.







– This page is used to edit properties for the files and folders included in your build specification. It is for every build specification type except Package and Zip, where it does not apply. Refer to the details for each build specification type for more information. 5. Version Information ( Installer only) – This is used to enter the version and company information for an Installer. It only applies to the Installer type and is recommended .







( only) – This is used to enter the version and company information for an Installer. It only applies to the type and is . Package Attributes ( Package only) – This page is used to configure the display name and synopsis for a package. It only applies to the Package type and is recommended .







( only) – This page is used to configure the display name and synopsis for a package. It only applies to the type and is . Zip File Structure (Zip File only) – This page is used to specify the file structure to use for the zip file build. It only applies to the Zip File type and is recommended.





3. More Important Information

For basic getting started information start here, then follow the links below for a detailed reference for each build specification type.

For more information regarding the individual configuration pages for each type, refer to the LabVIEW Help topic for each type – Application (EXE), Installer, .NET Interop Assembly, Package, Packed Library, Shared Library, Source Distribution, and Zip File.

Also be sure to check out the Building and Distributing Applications topic in the LabVIEW help.