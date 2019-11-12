Course Errata for Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

Publish Date: Nov 12, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

Part Number: 328189A-01
Primary Software: TestStand
Primary Software Version: 2017 (SP1)


The following is a list of errata for the Developing Test Programs Using TestStand Participant Guide.
  1. The LabVIEW Adapter Configuration dialog is split into two tabs in TestStand 2019.
    • Configure to use LabVIEW Run-Time Engine or LabVIEW Development System in the 1st tab.
    • Configure to Enable the Version Independent RTE in the other.
  2. For exercise 2-2, TestStand 2019 doesn't seem to find dependencies within instr.lib when a solution file is loaded, resulting in analysis errors.
    • Reload the VI prototype for the first Initialize module and then manually find Driver Dimulation.lvlib and driverSim_Error Cluster from Error Code.vi

Note: Loading exercise 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 solution files still require modifying the Report Options since that is not stored as part of the test sequence.

  • Complete step 1 of Exercise 6-1: Configure Results Collection
  • Complete step 1 of Exercise 6-2: Configure Report Path Settings to complete the configurations that can not be replicated just by copying the solution file.

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit