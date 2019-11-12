Course Errata for Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

- The LabVIEW Adapter Configuration dialog is split into two tabs in TestStand 2019.
- Configure to use LabVIEW Run-Time Engine or LabVIEW Development System in the 1st tab.
- Configure to Enable the Version Independent RTE in the other.
- For exercise 2-2, TestStand 2019 doesn't seem to find dependencies within instr.lib when a solution file is loaded, resulting in analysis errors.
- Reload the VI prototype for the first Initialize module and then manually find Driver Dimulation.lvlib and driverSim_Error Cluster from Error Code.vi
Note: Loading exercise 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 solution files still require modifying the Report Options since that is not stored as part of the test sequence.
- Complete step 1 of Exercise 6-1: Configure Results Collection
- Complete step 1 of Exercise 6-2: Configure Report Path Settings to complete the configurations that can not be replicated just by copying the solution file.