Course Errata for Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

Publish Date: Nov 12, 2019

Overview

Part Number: 328189A-01

Primary Software: TestStand

Primary Software Version: 2017 (SP1)





The following is a list of errata for the Developing Test Programs Using TestStand Participant Guide.

The LabVIEW Adapter Configuration dialog is split into two tabs in TestStand 2019. Configure to use LabVIEW Run-Time Engine or LabVIEW Development System in the 1st tab.

Configure to Enable the Version Independent RTE in the other. For exercise 2-2, TestStand 2019 doesn't seem to find dependencies within instr.lib when a solution file is loaded, resulting in analysis errors. Reload the VI prototype for the first Initialize module and then manually find Driver Dimulation.lvlib and driverSim_Error Cluster from Error Code.vi Note: Loading exercise 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 solution files still require modifying the Report Options since that is not stored as part of the test sequence. Complete step 1 of Exercise 6-1: Configure Results Collection

Complete step 1 of Exercise 6-2: Configure Report Path Settings to complete the configurations that can not be replicated just by copying the solution file.

