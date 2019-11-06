LabVIEW Communications LTE Application Framework 19.5 Known Issues

This document contains the LTE Application Framework 19.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LTE Application Framework 19.5. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of the LTE Application Framework in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of the LTE Application Framework than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

ID Known Issue 713742



Return LabVIEW becomes unresponsive when saving Application Frameworks for the first time

When you create and then attempt to save an Application Framework, the LabVIEW executable becomes unresponsive. Windows reports "LabVIEW NXG is not responding" and offers to either close the program or wait for the program to respond.



Workaround: Select "wait for the program to respond" to ensure the project is saved completely.



Reported Version: 2.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/08/2018 708745



Return The LTE Application Framework may stop when running on RT targets

When running the LTE Application Framework on an RT target with high throughput (MCS 28, all PRB enabled, 75MBit/s user traffic over UDP) the application might stop unexpectedly and you may receive one of these error messages:

Timing Indication missed

FIFO write to Transport Layer failed

Workaround: Restart the application.



Reported Version: 2.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/08/2018 505728



Return RF performance degradation can be experienced on the high and low ends of the NI USRP RIO frequency range

Close to the upper and lower limits of the NI USRP frequency range, there are degradations on the RF perfomance from the NI USRP device. For the LTE Application Framework, these degradations result in a noisy PDSCH constellation even at high signal power levels. In this situation, on the Advanced tab, the PDCCH constellation looks like small crosses. You can see the certain peaks in the channel estimation indicator where the normalized amplitude is usually flat when the framework is used in the RF Loopback use case described in the project documentation.



Workaround: Move the carrier frequency away from the limits. The distance to obtain a clean spectrum and constellation can be in the order of several hundred MHz.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/25/2014

