LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 4.0 sorted by Date.

Undo does not work for the Create SubVI from Selection operation.

When using the shortcut to undo a Create SubVI from Selection operation, the subVI that was created will be deleted but the nodes that were present will not be replaced on the diagram.



Workaround: Use Edit> Undo instead of Ctrl+Z



Reported Version: R4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/19/2016





Shared Library Interface functions are not available in the Diagram palette.

Functions configured in a SLI document cannot be accessed directly from the palette or Quick Drop.



Workaround: To add a function to the diagram of a VI, first, open the SLI document in a separate window. With both the SLI and the diagram of the VI open in different windows, click and drag the SLI function name onto the diagram.



Reported Version: 4.7.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/25/2016





Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.

Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: R3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Autotuning PID Online.VI Example Reads Proportional Gain 'NaN' with the Relay Technique.

When running the Autotuning PID Online.vi example, with the Relay Technique the "Tuned PID gains" output of proportional gain (Kc) shows "NaN" when the program believes tuning is completed by flashing "tuning completed?".



Workaround: Tune the individual terms first. Start by first tuning for P until the response is stable. Then continue to tune by switching to PI. Lastly, repeat the process for PID.



Reported Version: 4.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.

Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.



Workaround: Use default DPI settings.



Reported Version: 4.5.2 (R-Comms2) Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.

IO constants can be resized manually when contained within a cluster constant. However, IO constants cannot be resized once the containing cluster is connected to a G Type. The IO control in the G Type can be resized but this change is not reflected in any connected constants.



Workaround: Disconnect the cluster from the G Type, resize the IO constant, and then reconnect to the G Type.



Reported Version: 4.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Graph controls and indicators do not always display their data when viewed through remote desktop.

When viewing a Panel from a remote desktop, the data on a graph control or indicator may not be visible. The graph or indicator will appear as thought it contains no data, although the data is still present.



Workaround: Disable hardware graphics acceleration under Filer >> Preferences >> Editor Tab. The graph data should now be visible.



Reported Version: 4.9 Resolved Version: 5.0 Added: 05/22/2017





Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.

A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.



Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.



Reported Version: 4.9.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017





Empty folders in project don't show up in the files pane when opening a project

When you open a project with empty folders, those don't show up in the files pane.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.7.1 Resolved Version: 4.8 Added: 01/23/2018





Some keyboard shortcuts don't work with an AZERTY keyboard

The following shortcuts do not work properly when using an AZERTY keyboard:



Ctrl-' (Toggle the diagram grid on/off)

Shift-Ctrl-; (Toggle Smart Guides on/off)

Ctrl-[ (Set or delete Breakpoint)

Ctrl-] (Set or Delete Probe)

Ctrl-. (Abort )



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette

For most data types, the right click menu from the queue terminals shows the palette queue. Right clicking on a tunnel of numeric type shows the numeric palette.



Workaround: Manually drop from the queue palette instead of right-clicking.



Reported Version: 4.9 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018





Dynamic dispatch controls are not supported inside structures

Placing a dynamic dispatch control inside of a structure provides the following error:

The run-time type is not propagated from dynamic dispatch input to dynamic dispatch output. You must ensure that there is a wire path that flows to all dynamic dispatch indicators.



Workaround: Remove the control from the structure and the error will clear.



Reported Version: 4.7 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018





Some strings remain in English rather than localized language when converted to LabVIEW NXG

When setting a localized dictionary and converting from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG, some strings may remain in English. Specifically, strings that are labels instead of captions will appear in English



Workaround: Set a caption for controls prior to conversion or update text after conversion



Reported Version: 4.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018





Projects with large file hierarchy error out during conversion with unclear error message

The conversion tool adds hierarchy to the project structure during conversion that extends the length of the file path. As a result, file paths can become too long for Windows and create a situation where the conversion utility cannot find files at paths that do not exist. This will result in the following error: Conversion could not find this file at specified path

The reason for the file not found is not clear in the action being made.



Workaround: Make shorter file paths initially so the added hierarchy doesn't extend beyond Windows file path limits



Reported Version: 4.8.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018





Enums may not be compatible after Flattening and Unflattening to/from Byte Array

In certain cases, converting an enum using Flatten to Byte Array and then back with Unflatten from Byte Array can cause it to be incompatible with the original enum. This causes problems when trying to wire it into another VI looking for the enum.



Workaround: Use the enum the Unflatten from Byte Array creates automatically to clear the error



Reported Version: 5.2 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018





Applications built with NXG 2.1 crash without dialogue without the NXG 2.1 Runtime installed

With only the NXG 2.0 Runtime, applications built in NXG 2.1 will crash silently and not explain the reason they failed to execute.



Workaround: Install the NXG 2.1 Runtime



Reported Version: 5.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018





SMTP VIs with ä ö ü or similar characters do not display correctly

Sending an e-mail via SMTP VIs with ä ö ü or similar characters in the subject field replaces those characters with question marks.



Workaround: Use ISO 8bit encodings.

Start with: =?iso-8859-1?Q?[Subject goes here]?=

Replace "[Subject goes here]" (including the brackets) with the text. Anywhere there's a special character, you'll need to get the hex value. Replace the special characters with: =xx where xx is the hex value



Reported Version: 3.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/01/2019





LabVIEW NXG does not function correctly when license files are moved from default location.

LabVIEW NXG will not function when the license files for NXG have been removed from the C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses folder.

The behavior will be that the splash screen will appear, then disappear and nothing happens.



Workaround: Move the license files back into the correct location.



Reported Version: 2.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/07/2019





Event Loop, In Place Element Structure, and Timed Loop do not create correctly when dragging from Right to Left (instead of Left to Right)

There are some structures that do not create correctly when dragging from right to left (instead of left to right). The structure will create and expand in the Y-axis correctly but will stay to the right of the point where the mouse clicked before dragging, and remain in the smallest width possible. I expect all of them to expand in the X-axis to follow the mouse drag when moving to the left.

The structures affected are Event Loop, In Place Element Structure, and Timed Loop.



Workaround: Create the structures left to right, instead of right to left.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/07/2019