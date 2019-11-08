LabVIEW 2019 SP1 Bug Fixes

The following items are Bug Fixes in LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue Issue Details

245148 — Class Properties dialog sometimes throws timeout error 123 when opening and must be restarted In LV 2010, there appears to be a timing race condition in the Class Properties dialog for LabVIEW classes. Every once in a while if you try to launch the dialog, the dialog will throw an error dialog reporting error 123 that the dialog has timed out while trying to launch. After you dismiss the dialog, you may see a secondary error dialog. Once you dismiss that, you can relaunch the Class Properties dialog and will generally succeed. There is no danger to your class and no corruption to you class file has occurred. It is solely a bug in trying to launch the dialog.

603576 — Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects N/A

678300 — Shared/preallocated SubVI clones can become locked when called from another VI at the same time. Shared/preallocated SubVI clones can get locked into a state where they cannot be edited. This happens if the SubVI on disk is run as a top-level VI while it is being called from another VI at the same time, and then the calling VI is stopped before the SubVI is stopped.

686080 — Replacing ActorFramework.lvlib with a packed project library causes LabVIEW crash Replacing the ActorFramework.lvlib with a built version of ActorFramework.lvlibp in any project puts LabVIEW into an unstable state and leads to a crash breaking Actor Framework.

723686 — Disabled structures within VIMs are not included in PPL builds, as expected, but the files within these structures are referenced in debugging mode. Disabled structures from data types not in use by custom made VIMs will not be included in PPL builds as expected. However, files within these disabled structures are still referenced and searched for when called from the RunTime Engine.

726223 — Build Errors when building Malleable VIs into an EXE When using default build options (removing block diagrams and removing unused polymorphic VIs) when you have a Malleable VI, you get the following error: "A VI broke during the build process from being saved without a block diagram. Either open the build specification to include the block diagram of that VI or enable debugging to include the block diagrams of all VIs in the build. "



Keeping the block diagrams, yet still selecting "Remove unused polymorphic VI instances" , the executable builds but results in a broken run arrow and searches for a few VIMs on load, which it can't find.

727397 — Replacing nodes with Malleable VIs connects wires to unused terminals Replacing nodes with Malleable VIs (VIMs) sometimes results in the wires being attached to unused terminals of the VIM node, which is an incorrect replace experience.

735521 — Implicit Value (Signaling) Property node does not change type definitions correctly If you create a type definition with a control and implicitly link the "Value (signaling)" property node, changing the type of the control does not change the type of the property node.

736445 — The select function always gives outputs false if nothing is in a while loop When the select function is in an otherwise empty while loop, the select function will always return false if there is a probe placed on the output or if "retain wire values" is turned on.

738587 — Source distribution that would previously fail because of missing commented-out dependencies will now succeed with warnings. Source distributions that would previously fail due to missing dependency items that were within diagram disable structures will now succeed with warnings.

738672 — "Change To Array" and "Change To Scalar" don't work for elements inside a set or map constant The right-click menu items "Change To Array" and "Change To Scalar" don't work for elements inside a set or map constant. If you chose Scalar Type > Change to Array, it remains scalar. If you choose Array Type > Change to Element, it remains an array

739174 — Error Case structures only designed to handle Error 1 incorrectly handle all errors in error case A Case structure designed to have the "No Error" case as the default with a single case to handle errors will incorrectly treat the error handling case if error 1 is handled by this case either alone or as part of a range.

739464 — Prompt User for Input Express VI only shows "message to display" The Prompt User for Input Express VI in LabVIEW 2019 only shows the "message to display" option and no inputs are created in the properties box when the VI is run.

740616 — LabVIEW hangs when double-clicking a recursive dynamic dispatch VI in the "Choose Implementation" diagram preview

741225 — LabVIEW crashes when trying to autoindex a Map The crash occurs autoindexing a map that consists of an I32 key that also uses a set type as a value.

741834 — The Compare VI Hierarchies will delete folder named C:\\temp when saving a Microsoft Word Report After running the Compare VI Hierarchies tool, if a user saves a Microsoft Word Report, a folder named C:\\temp will be deleted if it exists in the user's system.



This is not a default folder created by Windows, but it is a common name for a folder that a user may create.