FlexLogger 2019 R4 Patch Details

This document contains information about all patches available for FlexLogger 2019 R4. All issues fixed in each patch are listed in the tables below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all FlexLogger 2019 R4 installations.

Note: The FlexLogger 2019 R4.1 Patch can be applied over an existing install of FlexLogger 2019 R4, or as a stand-alone installation. To determine whether your TDMS files have been impacted, please use the attached detection utility. You can download flexlogger2019patchutility.zip, extract, and then run FlexLoggerDataIntegrity2019PatchUtility.exe.

Issues Fixed in FlexLogger 2019 R4.1 Patch

ID Description 582939 In projects that have 100 or more channels sharing both the same chassis and the same data rate resource (Slow, Medium, Fast, or Counter), incorrect data can be returned and logged.



Download: FlexLogger 2019 R4.1 Patch