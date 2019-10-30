LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 Bug Fixes

Overview

The following items are a subset of known issues fixed between LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.1 and 4.0. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of all bugs fixed in this release and does not capture bugs that were fixed in LabVIEW NXG or the LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module.

ID Fixed Issue 733974 SSH Connection to Linux RT target with non-blank root password fails 714413 Migrating a FPGA project from LabVIEW Communications 2.1 to LabVIEW Communications 3.0 may cause resource I/O Constant references in clusters to become unlinked

