NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Known Issues

This document contains the NI-Digital Pattern Driver known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 19.0. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.

Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Known Issues

ID Known Issue

899451



Return NI-Digital does not validate Bit Order for Capture Engine reconfiguration

If multiple capture waveforms are used within a single session, the NI-Digital driver should validate Sample Width, Pins, Waveform Type (Serial/Parallel), and Bit Order (MSB/LSB) to determine if the Capture Engine must be reconfigured. The Bit Order setting is not being validated. This means that if the two capture waveform configurations differ in Bit Order and the other 3 settings are consistent, then no reconfiguration will take place and the data for one of the waveforms will be returned with incorrect bit order..



Workaround: Configure all waveforms to be a consistent Bit Order and reorder in software as necessary. Alternatively, close and create a new NI-Digital session between waveforms with settings that differ only in Bit Order.



Reported Version: 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/25/2019 577343



Return Loading large patterns in a 32-bit process runs out of memory

As a result of limited system memory in a 32-bit process, loading a large pattern in a 32-bit process might fail.



Workaround: Split large patterns loaded in a 32-bit process into patterns that are small enough to fit into the available system memory.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/20/2016 672536



Return NI Example Finder does not filter for PXIe-6570 hardware

Using hardware filtering in the NI Example Finder does not return any examples that support the PXIe-6570.



Workaround: To find PXIe-6570 examples, use the NI Example Finder search feature with "6570" as the keyword or browse the task structure under Hardware Input and Output»Modular Instruments»NI-Digital Pattern Driver.



Reported Version: 16.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/20/2016

