LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 Known Issues

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|712446
|Error 0x80004005 can occur when trying to configure the Ethernet settings on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target when no Ethernet connection is present
When trying to change the Ethernet port settings on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, error 0x80004005 will occur if no connection is active on the port.
Workaround: Connect the Ethernet port you are trying to configure to an active network connection. For example, connect the port to a switch.
|728092
|Dropping a large number of unplaced FPGA devices in SystemDesigner can cause a hang
Attempting to drop a large number of FPGA (USRP RIO or FlexRIO) devices in SystemDesigner, such as using the Unplaced Live Hardware>>All menu, can fail or cause a hang.
Workaround: Drop the FPGA hardware items one by one.
|745363
|When debugging a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, the dialog indicating a target reboot will not disappear if the application name has a space.
If trying to debug an application which has spaces in the name on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, the dialog indicating that the target is rebooting after deployment will not clear.
Workaround: Remove any spaces from the name of the application document.