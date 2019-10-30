This document contains the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Note: As of the release of LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.0, most FPGA functionality is now contained in the LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module which is included in the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite. For FPGA Known Issues in LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0, refer to LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Known Issues.