LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 Known Issues

Publish Date: Oct 30, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This document contains the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Note: As of the release of LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 3.0, most FPGA functionality is now contained in the LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module which is included in the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite. For FPGA Known Issues in LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0, refer to LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Known Issues.

Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 4.0 sorted by Date.

712446 Error 0x80004005 can occur when trying to configure the Ethernet settings on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target when no Ethernet connection is present
728092 Dropping a large number of unplaced FPGA devices in SystemDesigner can cause a hang
745363 When debugging a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, the dialog indicating a target reboot will not disappear if the application name has a space.

 

 

ID Known Issue
712446

Return		 Error 0x80004005 can occur when trying to configure the Ethernet settings on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target when no Ethernet connection is present
When trying to change the Ethernet port settings on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, error 0x80004005 will occur if no connection is active on the port.

Workaround: Connect the Ethernet port you are trying to configure to an active network connection. For example, connect the port to a switch.

Reported Version: 3.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/09/2018
728092

Return		 Dropping a large number of unplaced FPGA devices in SystemDesigner can cause a hang
Attempting to drop a large number of FPGA (USRP RIO or FlexRIO) devices in SystemDesigner, such as using the Unplaced Live Hardware>>All menu, can fail or cause a hang.

Workaround: Drop the FPGA hardware items one by one.

Reported Version: 3.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 5/17/2019
745363

Return		 When debugging a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, the dialog indicating a target reboot will not disappear if the application name has a space.
If trying to debug an application which has spaces in the name on a LabVIEW Communications Real-Time Target, the dialog indicating that the target is rebooting after deployment will not clear.

Workaround: Remove any spaces from the name of the application document.

Reported Version: 3.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/01/2019

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit