NI Package Builder 19.1 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the NI Package Builder known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

  • Issue ID - the number at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles.
  • Legacy ID (optional) -  If an issue has a legacy ID from NI's legacy/deprecated bug reporting database, you will see it appear on a separate line directly below the Issue ID in the table, or to the right of the Issue ID in the table of contents (separated by a space).
  • Issue Title: in italics - it describes the issue in one sentence or less
  • Problem Description - a few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you might want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue feel free to contact NI (contact information below) and reference the ID number given in the document.
  • Workaround - possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, please visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter that KB number in the search field to locate the specific document.
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of NI Package Builder the issue was reported in. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI Package Builder than is reported in this field, you can report that to NI (contact information below) to have the field updated.
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. If an issue has not been resolved "N/A" will be reported.
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not necessarily the reported date)

Table of Contents

  1. Document Organization
  2. Contacting NI
  3. Known Issues by Date

1. Document Organization

This table is recommended for use in helping determine if an issue has been reported to us, and is also recommended for users wanting to skim the document to learn of potential issues they may face with Package Builder during development.

2. Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.

3. Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in NI Package Builder 19.1 sorted by Date.

252783 Error -16024 may occur when performing discovery on input directory with a long path.
252770 Adding a Root Drive as an input causes unexpected results
195048 Solution Package shows as external package after clicking Show Additional Sources



ID Known Issue
252783

Return		 Error -16024 may occur when performing discovery on input directory with a long path
When performing discovery on an input directory that has a very long path sometimes an Error -16024 may be thrown with the following description "An error occurred while discovering dependencies of input files: 'Object reference not set to an instance of an object.'"

Workaround: Simplify the path to the input directory

Reported Version: 19.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/25/2019
252770

Return		 Adding a Root Drive as an input causes unexpected results
When adding a Root Drive letter as an input item and performing discovery can cause multiple discovery errors, and will not discover all directory contents

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 19.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/25/2019
195048

Return		 Solution Package shows as external package after clicking Show Additional Sources
When adding a package to an Installer or Feed using the Package Selector Drop Down on the installers and Repositories pane, a solution package will display under solution packages initially, but will display under Packages From Other Sources after selecting Show Additional Sources in the drop down.

Workaround: Simplify the path to the input directory

Reported Version: 19.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/25/2019

Document last updated on 9/27/2019

