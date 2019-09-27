NI Package Builder 19.1 Known Issues

This document contains the NI Package Builder known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered. Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:

1. Document Organization

This table is recommended for use in helping determine if an issue has been reported to us, and is also recommended for users wanting to skim the document to learn of potential issues they may face with Package Builder during development.

2. Contacting NI

Feel free to contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in the document to the NI representative. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting National Instruments). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also consider contacting us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document so that we can add the workaround to the document.



3. Known Issues by Date

The following items are known issues in NI Package Builder 19.1 sorted by Date.







ID Known Issue



Return Error -16024 may occur when performing discovery on input directory with a long path

When performing discovery on an input directory that has a very long path sometimes an Error -16024 may be thrown with the following description "An error occurred while discovering dependencies of input files: 'Object reference not set to an instance of an object.'"



Workaround: Simplify the path to the input directory



Reported Version: 19.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/25/2019



Return Adding a Root Drive as an input causes unexpected results

When adding a Root Drive letter as an input item and performing discovery can cause multiple discovery errors, and will not discover all directory contents



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 19.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/25/2019



Return Solution Package shows as external package after clicking Show Additional Sources

When adding a package to an Installer or Feed using the Package Selector Drop Down on the installers and Repositories pane, a solution package will display under solution packages initially, but will display under Packages From Other Sources after selecting Show Additional Sources in the drop down.



Reported Version: 19.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 09/25/2019

Document last updated on 9/27/2019