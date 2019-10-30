MAX 19.5 and NI System Configuration 19.5 Known Issues

This document contains the MAX 19.0 and System Configuration 19.5 known issues that were discovered before and since the release NI System Configuration 19.5. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and common issues.
Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in MAX 19.5 and NI System Configuration 19.5 sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|587524
|NI-VISA Trigger Bus Query Property is not supported by NI System Configuration API.
NI-VISA allowed users to query for the PXI Trigger Bus number using the instrument session handle but there is no similar functionality in the NI System Configuration API.
Workaround: N/A
|633751
|NI MAX System Settings page doesn't populate when all host network adapters are disabled.
On any system that either has no network adapters, or has all network adapters disabled, the Systems Settings page in NI MAX for My System does not populate.
Workaround: Enable a network adapter on the machine.
|683930
|The Install Startup VI will reinstall all dependencies of the Real-Time startup executable even if those dependencies are present on the target
When using the System Configuration API Install VI to install a startup executable to a Real-Time system, all dependencies of the executable will be reinstalled to the target. This installation will happen even if those dependencies were previously installed on the target.
Workaround: N/A
|700712
|NI IO Trace on Linux displays only the hex code for properties instead of the property name
When using NI IO Trace on a Linux Operating System, only the hex code will display for certain properties and not corresponding the property name.
Workaround: Refer to nisyscfg.h for the numeric values that correspond to each property.
|744123
|NI MAX can report an Inconsistent IP Settings status for network targets if NIC Teaming is enabled on Windows Server.
If a Windows Server system is configured to use NIC Teaming, NI MAX may report Inconsistent IP Settings for network devices even if the network adapter configuration is valid.
Workaround: Disable NIC Teaming.