NI-Digital Pattern Editor 19.0 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
Known Issues
|ID
|Known Issue
|611267
|Digital Pattern Editor might crash when opening a project immediately after closing it
The Digital Pattern Editor might crash when you open a project immediately after you close it on slower computers or on virtual machines.
Workaround: Avoid using the Digital Pattern Editor on slower computers or on virtual machines.
|611275
|Launching the Digital Pattern Editor from the TestStand Semiconductor Module does not always bring the existing editor to the front
When an instance of the Digital Pattern Editor is running, attempting to launch the Digital Pattern Editor from the TestStand Semiconductor Module does not always bring the existing editor to the front. If the Digital Pattern Editor was originally launched from the Start menu, the TestStand Semiconductor Module instead launches a new instance of the Digital Pattern Editor.
Workaround: Manually navigate to an existing instance of the Digital Pattern Editor instead of using the TestStand Semiconductor Module shortcut to bring the existing instance of the editor to the front.
|651023
|Running the digital scope in demo mode without the pattern open in the Digital Pattern Editor returns an incorrect error
When you run the digital scope in demo mode and the pattern is not open in the editor, the editor returns the error: "Could not find pattern file path in list of loaded patterns". The pattern must be open in a document in the editor before you can execute digital scope in demo mode.
Workaround: Open the pattern in the editor before running digital scope on it.
|608222
|Changing the active pin map file of a project while executing can lead to unexpected behavior
Changing, deleting, excluding, or making the current active pin map file inactive while the Digital Pattern Editor is executing can lead to unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Wait until the execution finishes or abort the current execution before changing, deleting, excluding, or making the current active pin map file inactive.
|605969
|Launching Digital Pattern Editor from a network drive crashes on startup or gives unexpected errors when evaluating formulas
The Digital Pattern Editor currently does not support being installed on or being run from a network drive.
Workaround: Install the Digital Pattern Editor to a local location and run the editor from that location.
|651018
|Editing a pin state immediately after inserting a new pin item sometimes edits the wrong cell
When you edit a pattern in the Digital Pattern Editor, editing the already selected pin state cell after inserting a new pin item column can sometimes cause the cell in the original column at that location to be edited instead of the cell in the current column.
Workaround: Change the selection at least once after inserting a new pin item column in the pattern.
Contacting NI
Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.