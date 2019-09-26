NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Bug Fixes

735412

—

Use of ‘source_d_replace’ opcode results in incorrect sourcing pin states

Use of the opcode can leave the digital drive disconnected for multiple cycles after a source sample is completed. Incorrect drive state of the pins will affect the next sourced sample even if that sample is in a subsequent source waveform. Vectors that are not part of a source waveform will not be affected. This condition only occurs if and when the ‘source_d_replace’ opcode is used. Source waveform functions using only the ‘source’ opcode are not affected by this issue.