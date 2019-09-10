InsightCM 3.6 Known Issues List

Known Issues by Category
The following items are known issues in InsightCM 3.6 sorted by Category.
|InsightCM Monitoring Devices
|727573
|—
|InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU
|InsightCM Web Application
|680791
|—
|Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features
|682841
|—
|Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features
|731674
|—
|Order Waveform and Spectrum viewers don't display data if there are only two tachometer pulses
|ID
|Known Issue
|InsightCM Monitoring Devices
|727573
|InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU
Using calculated features from an MCSA asset for gating conditions or delta EU triggers will cause an invalid configuration. InsightCM currently does not notify the user of this when creating the asset configuration.
Workaround: N/A
|InsightCM Web Application
|680791
|Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features.
Workaround: N/A
|682841
|Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features.
Workaround: Use the Alarm Tab on the primary Dashboard page.
|686624
|Server-only Features are selectable as Delta EU Operating State Triggers
Users can specify these server calculated only features as a source for delta EU triggers. Features that are calculated on the server only (such as the envelope bands) cannot trigger a delta EU data collection.
Workaround: Do not use server calculated only features as Operating State triggers.
|731674
|Order Waveform and Spectrum viewers don't display data if there are only two tachometer pulses
When doing slow roll compensation in order waveform or order spectrum viewers, an error is returned if there is only one revolution in the slow roll data.
Workaround: N/A
Document last updated on 09/10/2019