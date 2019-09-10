NI WLAN Toolkit Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the NI WLAN Toolkit known issues. Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that can be encountered.
ID Known Issue
745311

The value of the LO Frequency Offset in the WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel does not match with the value of the LO Frequency Offset in the WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel when you set the LO Frequency Offset Mode to Auto in the PXIe-5840 device.

Workaround: In the WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel, set the LO Frequency Offset Mode to User-defined and set the value of the LO Frequency Offset to match the value of LO Frequency Offset in the WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel.

 

741171

RFSA Fetch Error is observed when there is a transition from multi-record single-instrument to single-record multi-instrument acquisition on PXIe-5840/5830/5831, if NI-RFSA handles are not closed between transitions.

 

