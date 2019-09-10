NI WLAN Toolkit Known Issues

The value of the LO Frequency Offset in the WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel does not match with the value of the LO Frequency Offset in the WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel when you set the LO Frequency Offset Mode to Auto in the PXIe-5840 device.

Workaround: In the WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel, set the LO Frequency Offset Mode to User-defined and set the value of the LO Frequency Offset to match the value of LO Frequency Offset in the WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel.